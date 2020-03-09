Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women Finalists
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
MGM: Woman with coronavirus stayed at The Mirage, attended conference
Top Stories
The steps states are taking for COVID-19
American climber falls to his death in Mexico; hiking buddy rescued
Amid coronavirus concerns, Aflac testing contingency plan to have half its employees work from home
NCAA March Madness to take place without fans at all events
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Go With Joe
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
XFL Football
Top Stories
NCAA March Madness to take place without fans at all events
Top Stories
Ohio order would force NCAA Tournament games without fans
Penn State sporting events to take place without fans
PIAA Basketball Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
Video
Saint Francis NCAA bid falls short in Northeast Conference championship
Video
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Customizable Wood Furniture & more with Windy Hill Furniture
Video
Top Stories
Russia’s Annual Slap Championship
Video
Feeling Lucky? Tyrone’s Irish Heritage Celebration 2020
Video
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?
Video
Glitz, Glam, & More! Snag a FREE prom dress from The Glass Slipper Project!
Video
Community
Local Events
Catholic Schools Week
PA Adventure RV Expo
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
State College Area School District closing March 16-20 for coronavirus preperations
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Penn State cancels in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns
2
of
/
2
Masters Report
PGA Tour media deal aimed at more video for bigger audience
PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Video
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
More Masters Report Headlines
Players Championship raises purse to $15 million
Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Junior Golf Video
Junior Golf - Missouri
Junior Golf - Colorado
Junior Golf - Columbus, GA
Junior Golf - Monroe
Trending Stories
Drug bust finds over $8K in meth, heroin in Northern Cambria home
Penn State cancels in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns
State College Area School District closing March 16-20 for coronavirus preperations
Penn State sporting events to take place without fans
Coronavirus or not, French mayor says ‘Smurf rally’ must go on!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
List of Local Fish Fries
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!