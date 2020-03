Pa. (WTAJ) – PennDOT is reopening most of their interstate rest areas after last week’s shutdown.

On March 17th PennDOT shut down all 30 statewide facilities in response to Governor Wolf’s order to close non-essential businesses.

Thirteen rest areas were reopened the next day but, now there will be 23 available after further sanitation efforts.

Most of the open rest areas are found on I-79, I-80, and I-81.

Penndot will determine when the remaining rest areas will open.