Unique Facebook groups created to stay connected during pandemic

(WTAJ) — It’s amazing how technology can bring everyone together.

We may not be allowed to see each other in person right now, but when it comes to Facebook you can interact with as many people as you want.

The McManigal family is from Tyrone. They were looking to spread some positivity so they took to Facebook and started the reading group “Mac Girls Sharing Smiles.”

“Rory said how much she loves to share books,” Jo McManigal explained. “So we thought it would be fun to read to our friends and family and teachers on Facebook and try to connect that way and encourage other people to do the same.”

People of all ages have been reading their favorite stories. All you need is a phone and a book to join in on the fun.

From reading to singing.

“Karaoke Connect” is bringing people from across our area together in a unique way.

The group was made to keep us all entertained while stay-at-home orders remain in place.

You can post a live video or a recording of you singing karaoke.

The founder of the public page, Bonnie Foust, said people are encouraged to keep sharing until the pandemic is over.

“We’ll keep it going,” Foust said in a Facebook video. “It will be like a big party every day of the week.”

It’s always arts and crafts time on the “Color Me Happy Paint Party” Facebook page.

“I thought it would be really fun to do crafts every day and just reach out to people and just kind of spread some joy,” Mandy Shawley, who started to page, told us.

Shawley and her kids have been showing off their creativity. Every week they post videos of art projects you can do at home. Most of the supplies can be found around the house.

“I wanted to try and make them as simple as possible,” Shawley said. “That way people didn’t really have to go out and try to find things because obviously going out is really hard so I was coming up with things that I knew a lot of people had on hand.”

Shawley said being creative can put your mind at ease and it’s a way for kids to stay busy.

Keep remembering that we will get back to normal, but for now, it’s great that we have technology to bring everyone together.