ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Altoona City Council will soon decide whether or not “In God We Trust” decals can be put on city vehicles.

The choice of putting the decals on the cars would ultimately be up to the worker driving it, but whether or not those decals will be an option is the debate.

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks speaks with City Councilman David Butterbaugh and citizens around the community about their opinion on the matter.