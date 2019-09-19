What to know about the west nile virus

In 2018 there were 180 cases of the west nile virus were reported in Pennsylvania, the most in over a decade.

Even though this is the first report of a PA case this year, state departments say the danger is still there.

Carrie Senior, from DuBois says she and her daughter love to be outside as long as the weather allows it, but says you can tend to forget there’s mosquitoes flying around that could be carrying a dangerous virus.

“That’s very scary to think that a mosquito would be carrying that.”

Earlier this year, the state department of environmental protection found the west nile virus in mosquitos in 32 pennsylvania counties, including Blair, Centre and Clearfield.

Sue Stiner, Director of Infection, Prevention and Control with Penn Highlands, says it’s unlikely for west nile virus to cause death, but it could cause permanent symptoms.

“High fever, chills, muscle weakness, you could have neuromuscular issues, severe head ache, paralysis in worst cases,” Stiner, said.

There are things you can do to keep mosquitos from being attracted to your home or to you.

“Remove tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, discard any tires,” Stiner, said.

“We cover up, we wear clothing to cover ourselves up when we’re outside, especially when we’re out in the woods hiking, or sitting around the fire, we also use essential oils on our feet, they change the way your body smells to insects,” Senior, said.

Stiner says you can only get the illness from an infected mosquio, not another person.

To learn about the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, west nile virus control program, you can head over to:

http://www.depgis.state.pa.us/WNV/index.html?fbclid=IwAR2965uJ44C4IuNuNLEeCcsRIPvf-aEBUaMfUZFtSRN2EDK4uRautfom_zA