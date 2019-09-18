Welcoming Week, a time where the national non-profit, “Welcoming America”, encourages the country to welcome immigrants that are in the U.S.

Speakers from both Penn State and the State College Borough met at Old Main to speak about ways to help people in State College who are not from this area feel invited and at home.

“All of our stories without checking in with each other kind of had this overlap and these connections of partnerships and comminity building and why it’s so vital in immigration and how it doesn’t take leaving U.S. il for us to realize the value of it,” Tracy Wong, Student for the Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Penn State, said.

The State College Borough will also be hosting a multi-cultural unity fair on September 28th.