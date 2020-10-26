Trump Supporters Line Up Early in Preperation for the President’s Arrival

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)—In Martinsburg with more on the trip today. The race for the White House enters its final full week with both campaigns planning to hit the swing states. For President Donald Trump– that means a visit to Pennsylvania including Blair County. According to the campaign everyone who attends will undergo a temperature check and be given a mask– and access to hand sanitizer. Talking with some local Republicans they are excited for the event believing there’s a good reason why the president has chosen to visit.

Angel Stowell is a Trump supporter from Hyndman, Bedford County. She was out waiting in line early in the morning waiting for President Trump’s arrival. Angel said her and her family want to be first in line. She even wrote a song to honor the President and is hopeful to be able to perform it for his campaign sometime.

“In 2016 President Trump won by a narrow margin 7/10ths of one percent that’s 44 thousand key voters. there will be nearly 60 thousand voters in Blair county so again Blair County will be one of the pivotal counties in a swing state, that’s huge.” Today’s rally will be general admission…and doors here are expected to open around 1:30 in the afternoon. Make sure you stick with WTAJ for the latest.