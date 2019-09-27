Transformer truck comes to visit students

Friday students at a local elementary school got a special treat, as they saw a semi truck replica from the movie transformers.

Joe Fiduccia took his Optimus Prime Transformers replica truck to the

“Truckers 4 Hope” event this weekend, but first was asked to bring it to Liberty Curtain Elementary School, to show it to kids and tell them how when he built this truck, he accomplished a dream.

“I like to share that story with the kids to not only inspire them, but also talk a little bit about how people will try to bring you down and try to bully you out of pursuing their dreams and not to be afraid to standup to those bullies,” Fiduccia, said.

Fidducia says unlike himself, he wants the kids to know how to handle bullies.

“I want these kids to understand that bullies have no control over them or what they can do,” Fiduccia, said. That they should never let those bullies get them down, cause’ that’s what happened to me as a child and I didn’t have that support system growing up and I really didn’t face the bullies like I probably should have.”

The Optimus Prime truck will join a Bumblebee Transformer semi at the “Trucker 4 Hope Jamboree” at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The event runs from 10 am to 5pm Friday through Sunday.