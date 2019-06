BOALSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The People’s Choice Festival is only three weeks away.

It will be held Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14.

The festival features local arts and crafts from Pennsylvania based vendors.

This year’s festival will feature a “talking heads” tribute band, and “The Little Roy and Lizzy show”, a country and bluegrass band.

The festival is held in front of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg