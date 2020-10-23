Take a Walk through the ‘Trail of Terror’ in Huntingdon!

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wood Valley Wranglers Saddle Club is hosting a haunted attraction as a fundraiser for Halloween called the ‘Trail of Terror.’ Just like it sounds, this walking trail takes you on a 25-45-minute journey through the haunted woods of Huntingdon County. There are around 20-25 live actors that are lurking within the woods just waiting for victims to scare!

Crystal Woodward is the President of the Wood Valley Wranglers Saddle Club, she says this is the club’s second year hosting this and it’s a great way for the organization to make some money for their events.

Bobbi Gearhart is the Treasurer of the Wood Valley Wranglers Saddle Club, she says they’ve been blown away by the response they’ve gotten this year, and is grateful that people are coming out to support them.

A hay ride will be available at the beginning and end of the trail. The cost of admission is $10 a person, and this is a family friendly event. “You get a hayride up to the top here and then they go by themselves. We give them each a blue light and they go down through by themselves,” says Crystal.

Trail of Terror is located at 9964 School House Hollow Road in Huntingdon approximatley three miles past the Huntingdon County Humane Society. The trail will be operating the last two weekends of October, on Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.