Suspicious package at previous game

Penn State Police say during last Saturday’s home game against Buffalo, police were called to investigate a suspicous package left outside of gate.

You’re looking at pictures from the scene that were given to us by a person who says they were there.

This happened around the end of the first quarter of the game.

Gate E was closed off, while police learned more about the package.

The item turned out to be a foam cooler and the area was deemed safe.

Penn State police ask fans to not leave any items unattended and to continue to report anything out of the ordinary. If you see something, say something.

University Police want to remind fans, backpacks, bags and purses are not permitted in Beaver Stadium.

Personal items can be put in a one gallon clear bag, no larger than eleven by eleven inches.

You can call (814)863-1111 to report suspicious activity or emergencies.