Supporting Local Farms this Thanksgiving

HOWARD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and people have different ways for getting their turkeys and preparing them. Some folks go straight to the grocery store to get deals per pound, others order from restaurants and heat and serve the meal later, and another option — supporting local farmers who raise turkeys from start to finish.

Our Morgan Koziar went behind the scenes at Pole Cat Hallow Farm in Howard to see how they raise their poultry and get them ready for the big day.

“We are a multi-species operation. Our main goal is to generate our farm and we want to bring healthy food into our community,” says owner, Nancy Kaltenbach. “It’s very important so a lot of the food that you get today comes from the grocery store it comes from these big confined operations and a lot of the local farms are trying to do things better, we’re trying to bring back we’re trying to raise the animals ethically you’re not going to get that in a factory farm those turkeys from a factory farm have never seen the light of day.”

And Nancy’s husband, Greg says there are statistics that back up why – eating local is crucial for a community. ” The statistic is like out of the food produced in Centre county it’s like only 3-5% of the food is consumed in Centre county the rest all gets shipped elsewhere,” says Farmer/Owner, Greg Stuber. “You can come out to the farm you can see how the animals are raised you can meet us we can show you every part of the farm we don’t hide any part of the operation you can see exactly what you’re getting from start to finish.”

And Nancy and Greg say not only does pasture raised poultry taste better, it’s better for you too. “The product is so much better so we feed our turkeys non GMO food they’re eating grass they have more nutrients so pastured meat has more vitamin E more vitamin D more micronutrients than food that you get from factory farms.” And when you support a local farm, you’re supporting a greater cause as well, “Our animals are well cared for, they’re better for you, they’re better for the environment.”