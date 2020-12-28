Stretch of Rt. 350 shut down after car crashes into pole

BALD EAGLE, CENTRE COUNTY (WTAJ) – Part of Rt. 350 is shut down this morning after a car collided with a utility pole.
Details are limited, but we do know one person did have to be taken to the hospital. Crews are working to repair a downed power line, and officials say the road could be shut down for an extended period of time.
Be sure to stick with WTAJ for the very latest.
