State College Area School District and students react to “racially insensitive” video

The State College Area School District sent a letter to parents of high school students today, letting them know about a racially insensitive video circulating online.

The school district says high school students made a video with racially insensitive comments which was spread on social media.

“The video, created outside of school, was shared on social media by another student,” the State College Area School District, said. “The students have been identified, and we are working with them and their families.”

Jenna Brugler, Senior at State College Area High School says, on Friday her teacher told her class this video was going around on online and that she did not have any tolerance for those types of things.

Brugler says there is lots of counseling at the school for students, and the school district does have seminars about racial equity. However, she says attendance is not required.

“I think that maybe having a coming together or something to talk it over and make sure that it doesn’t just get brushed past,” Brugler, said.

The school district has responded saying in part:

“We feel concern for our community, and acknowledge the hurt caused by this video,” SCASD, said. “In our district, we have no tolerance for racist behavior and will always address these acts immediately.”

SCASD says although this act did not happen in school, because it was shared by a student there will be consequences.

The school district is not releasing the video and has not shared what was said or what race was targeted.

State College Police tell us at this time no criminal charges have been filed.