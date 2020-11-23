Somerset Auctioneer partnering with Local Diner to Feed Thanksgiving Meals to those in Need

The Summit Diner, a breakfast and lunch joint that’s been serving the Somerset community since 1960.

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Because of the pandemic, Thanksgiving might look a bit different for people this year. One local auctioneer is partnering up with the Summit Diner in Somerset to make sure everyone has a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

Nolan Bell is the owner and auctioneer of Dynamic Auction Group of Somerset. He and his wife Julia recently felt compelled to give back to their community this holiday season. “my wife and I last evening just felt a calling to do something to give back and uh we just feel that this community continues to give to us so therefore as long as we’re able we’re going to continue to give back to it,” says Nolan.

An inside look of the Summit Diner, a classic, vintage, 50s inspired diner.

“We were thinking a lot of people might be spending Thanksgiving in a different way this year and than normal and some people may be alone, so we just wanted to do something to makes sure that they still have that turkey dinner so we teamed up with the Summit Diner ordered 150 meals.”

“We have been friends with the folks at the Summit Diner for years. They are a family-run restaurant and they’re taking time to work on Thanksgiving to make sure everyone else is fed, so we thought we could help them out this year. It’s our first time doing it,” says Nolan.

For example, Nolan says they were informed that a family would be spending Thanksgiving in a hotel, so they marked the family down to have a meal delivered.

Private Message Dynamic Auction Group now until 7 PM tonight to reserve a meal for someone in need.