Softball tournament to benefit Altoona woman with kidney problems, amputated leg

Sharon Nale’s friends and family say they wanted to help the baker for Sheetz during her time of need, since she is constantly helping others.

Sixty three year-old Sharon Nale from Altoona worked as a baker in the Sheetz Distribution Center in Claysburg. She stopped working in March, due to pain in her big toe. Doctors found she had a blood clot and a kidney stone the size of a nerf football.

“She’s taking it like a champ, I mean she has almost lost her life four or five times, pretty major in the last couple months, and she just keeps fighting,” Maggie Shawley, Sharon’s daughter, said.

Sharon’s daughter Maggie Shawley says her mother has had three surgeries since March. Her right leg was amputated below her knee and right now she’s in a Pittsburgh hospital. With medical bills of over fifty thousand dollars piling up, Sharon’s co-workers at Sheetz decided to hold a “Softball for Sharon” tournament Saturday to raise donations.

“I’ve just been overjoyed and actually speechless, seeing how many people have pulled through all of these resources and made baskets and donated food are coming out just to cheer and support her,” Shawley, said.

“Sharon’s a kind, loving, sweet, energetic, funny person,” Sharon’s boss, said.

Karly Willison, Sharon’s boss at Sheetz, says Sharon is a very giving person, so it’s time for those in her life to give back to her.

“We lift a lot of heavy stuff and Sharon is always willing to help them with that heavy stuff,” Willison, said. “Sharon, just would always jump into get production running, to get packaging finished, she’s always help out wherever anybody needed her.”

Friends, family and Sheetz are donating food for Saturday’s event. Twelve teams from around the state and Maryland are paying one hundred and fifty dollars a team to help sharon with her medical costs.

“We just hope that this will give her more momentum to keep on fighting,” Shawley, said.

The “Softball for Sharon” tournament will be from 8AM to 7PM Saturday at the Pleasantville baseball fields in Pleasantville, Bedford County.