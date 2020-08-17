Socially distanced drive-in musical coming to Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Players have teamed up with the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce and the Bedford County Fairgrounds to put together the drive-in musical, Godspell.

The musical is being described by the organizations as “just like a drive-in movie, but with a live performance happening onstage while being projected onto the silver screen and with sound being transmitted to car radios.”

The goal of the production is to encourage socially distanced entertainment.

Godspell will run September 18-20 at the Silver Lining Drive-in at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, starting 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

You can reserve your ticket by calling 814-623-7555.