SFU’s Ty Stewart is urging his classmates to vote

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With less than 50 days until the election, it is crunch time for campaigning. You’re also running out of time if you’re not registered to vote. With that in mind, St. Francis red-shirt sophomore Ty Stewart is working to get his fellow classmates signed up. On top of classes and the Red Flash back to practice, Stewart has been going around campus urging people to sign up to vote at AllintoVote.org, a non partisan voting campaign.

“Coach Krimmel (he was) very supportive behind my idea and we really got this thing moving, Stewart told WTAJ. (We) Got this thing into action and we’re both passionate about getting 100% participation.”

The movement “All In To Vote,” partnered with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, with the goal of trying to get 100 percent of each basketball conference in the country to vote. Coach Krimell is taking it a step further and giving his guys election day off.

“If they would want to vote in person, they can vote in person. If they want to vote via absentee ballot, they can do that. But I want them to be engaged, watch some stuff on the news, be engaged in the process,” Krimmel said.

Allintovote.org is just one of the many outlets offering easy ways to get signed up to vote. Election day is coming up on Tuesday, November 3rd.