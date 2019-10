A 29-year-old Centre County man has been arrested on charges for sexually assaulted his foster sister.

The incident allegedly happened in 2005 when Cameron Weaver was in his mid-20’s and the girl was 7. The victim made the accusations to state police this past March.

Weaver faces multiple charges, including aggravated sexual assault.

According to the police complaint, Weaver admitted to co-workers that the charges were true.