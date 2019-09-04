RECAP-First Penn State Football game with new parking plan

The first Penn State football home game of the year is in the books, and that means so is the first game with the new parking laws.

Bill Newton in Toftrees says he had his doubts the new “Run Your Route” parking plan would decrease traffic.

“After seeing the original plan, we were pretty concerned that things would get backed up, but it really seemed to be that there was actually maybe a little bit less traffic than usual,” Newton, said.

The new parking plan breaks traffic into four different quadrants:

North, south, east and west.

Penn state football ticket holders only drive in and out based on their parking permit.

Bill Moerschbacher with Penn State Police says they had officers in every zone to divert drivers trying to enter into a quadrant they were not assigned to.

“The more people we have to turn around, the longer it takes,” Moerschbacher said. “Take a look at your permits, make sure you’re clear on the route, there’s 1-800-NITTANY that people can call if they need assistance.”

Newton says he’s helpful gameday traffic will continue to get better.

“I think it might be sustainable, I guess, we’ll have to wait and see, the bigger, games, you know towards the middle and the end of the season will certainly tells us how things go,” Newton, said. “If the trend continues we’ll be very happy.”

Moerschbacher says, traffic is typically backed up a ways on North Atherton street before and after Penn State Football games, but this year it was much better.