Pumpkin Festival at Royer Mansion

Our Morgan Koziar caught up with the owner of Locher Candles, Ken Locher to find out how he creates his candles and wax melts. Because fall is right around the corner, Locher candles has added even more scents to their fall collection. Locher Candles will be at Royer Mansion’s Pumpkin Festival this Saturday. This event is a two day venue that provides a wide range of Antique Dealers, craft vendors, music, and food in a family friendly atmosphere. It welcomes you into the fall season and gives you great ideas to decorate your home. A farmer’s market place is open to purchase many harvested items that complement all of the craft vendor products. A tour of the mansion is included in the ticket purchase.