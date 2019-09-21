Preview of BizX Trade Show Preview

The second annual BizX trade show will take place next week, for the first time in Centre County.

The Ronald McDonald House in Danville, says you may be surprised by how many people from Centre County they help.

Michael Jacobs, with the Ronald McDonald house of Danville, says the non-profit helps children and their families in need, while the child is being treated at a hospital.

“It is our goal to keep them as stress-free as possible, while providing meals, so that’s something they don’t have to worry about, being able to provide the lodging, so they don’t have to worry about getting a hotel, so that they can provide all their attention to their child,” Jacobs, said.

The Ronald McDonald House of Danville will be one of the one hundred businesses at the BizX trade show in State College on Thursday, September 26th at Pegula Ice Arena.

There will be seminars and a chance for business and locals to network.

Jacobs says it’s this networking that should help them.

“Raising awareness, a lot of people know of Ronald McDonald Houses, but they don’t know exactly what they do and what all the houses around the world do, so being able to be educated on what the houses do can do a long way for people to find out if it’s something that they would like to help with,” Jacobs, said.

Out of all the counties the Ronald McDonald house of Danville serves, Centre is the county with the second most people they help.

To find out more about BizX you can go to:

https://allevents.in/state%20college/2019-bizx/200017660248030#