Police searching for vehicle theft suspect in Clearfield County

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from a home in the 1200 block of Martin Street Ext and Boyce Road.

The vehicle, described as a silver 2007 Jeep Liberty was taken sometime between Christmas Eve and early Christmas morning. The Jeep has distinct identifying markers including an American flag license plate numbered GJD-8272 on the rear and a License plate on the front that reads “Sucking gas and hauling ass.”

Anyone with information or sightings of the vehicle are asked to call the Lawrence Township Police Department at 814-765-1647 or 814-765-1533