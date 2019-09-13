Play takes a look at the day Osagie died in officer involved shooting

A retired Penn State Theatre Professor has written a play, showing this weekend, which goes through the day Osaze Osagie was shot and killed by State College Borough police when they tried to serve a mental health warrant.

The writer of “Osaze Remembering…” says what happened the day Osaze Osagie died was a tragedy, and he’s trying to make sure this doesn’t happen again and to understand what made it happen in the first place.

“We’re using our art, because there’s a lot of artists involved in this, to tell the story of something that is very important in our community what has happened to this young man,” Charles Dumas, writer and actor for “Osaze Remembering…”, said.

Dumas is talking about March 20th, when State College Borough Police came to autistic 29 year-old Osaze Osagie’s door, for a 302 mental health warrant.

When Osagie refused to go with police and pushed a knife in front of them, he was shot and killed by an officer and died instantly.

“This kind of adds to a lot of people, a question of will I call the police, well, I don’t want us to be walking around saying, “Will I call the police if I have an emergency because I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Dumas, said. “We need to dialogue, we need to talk about the things that make us a community.”

Charles Dumas, writer of “Osaze Remembering…”, says the play touches on topics of mental health and dealing with mental health warrants and that it brings up important discussions our community needs to have.

“Osaze is an African man, 29 years old, the police were all white, so is there a racial element?” Dumas, said. “Well, one of the things that we address is the racial element in the play,” Dumas, said.

The play shows Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 at Three Dots Downtown in State College. It’s free, but donations for the Osaze Osagie Memorial Foundation will be accepted.

Osaze’s parents are expected to come to Saturday’s show.

For more information on the Osaze Osagie Memorial Foundation you can go to: https://www.rememberingosaze.com/