Philipsburg business returns after fire

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg business – who’s building caught fire back in May has recently reopened – and expanded! Brown Dog Catering is back – and they’ve added some new elements to their business – a coffee shop and restaurant.

From Seven until noon, Coco’s Coffee House will be open, a cafe style menu is available for dine in or grab and go…complete with coffee, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches. On October 28th the restaurant portion of the business will be opening from five to nine in the evenings.

The owners tell us that the menu is eclectic and fun and they wanted to serve food that was elevated.

they say now was the perfect time to start their new adventure – and after closing for several months they knew it was time to get back to work. “There’s no good time to have a fire, but it happened during corona when everyone canceled all of their weddings and had to move their weddings so in one sense we were kind of lucky that it happened at that time – so we didn’t worry about having to stay afloat,” says, William DeBoer, co-owner, brown dog catering.

The catering portion of the business has been in operation for 10 years but the owners tell us that they saw a need in the community for a coffee shop – – – and they’ve always wanted to open up a restaurant – so they decided to do all three!

Brown Dog Catering is located at 112 E Pine Street in Philipsburg. You can call (814) 883-5922 for more information.