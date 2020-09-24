Pennsylvania State Police provides free child seat safety checks

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Pennsylvania State Police are holding free check up events all across the state including here in our area.

This is an opportunity to educate for parents and caregivers about the the importance of properly buckling up every passenger safely and securely for the ride. Certified child passenger technicians will offer car seat inspections and offer assistance with proper installation. an evaluation on each seat is conducted and they also check for recalls.

“We do this to make sure car seats are installed properly the majority of the seats we get in are done incorrectly or have some minor mistakes some have major mistakes but typically all of them have some minor mistakes ultimately it could save someone’s life during a crash,” says Trooper, Robert Kunsman

The check up at the Ebensburg barracks is going on until 6 p.m. tonight.

Clearfield PSP is also hosting one today from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clearfield Fire Department.

If you missed your opportunity and cant make it out, the troopers tell me this is a service that’s always available by appointment.