Patton Township approves new sign to help with PSU Football traffic

This year Penn State Football gameday traffic has been divided into four zones. Traffic from the North zone on I-99 must exit at Toftrees Avenue, and get to Beaver Stadium on Fox Hollow Road. Traffic on University Drive in the South Zone will be diverted to Porter Drive and then to College Avenue. Drivers in the East zone on Route 322 will go to I-99 and then to Park Avenue. People driving in the West Zone on Atherton Street will be sent to Park Avenue.

Residents that live along that route like Penn State Football season ticket holder Chris Flavin worry this change will worsen already bad traffic.

“If traffic is coming off of 99 onto Waddle Road and then going up Toftrees Avenue, if it’s not enforced that they don’t have the proper passes, it could be very heavy,” Flavin, said.

Bill Moerschbachur, Assistant Chief for the Penn State Police Department says the university has a couple of answers.

“With the change in the traffic plan, what we’re trying to do is do a much better job on communication to include signage,” Moerschbachur, said.

In 2017 Penn State hired a Chicago-company to evaluate football gameday traffic. The company reccommended more signs.

Wednesday night, Patton Township Supervisors unanimously passed Penn State’s request to put up a new sign on Toftrees Avenue.

The sign will say football with an “N” for north, and an arrow directing traffic in the north quadrant.

Penn State representatives told the Patton Township board they will regroup with them and other local municipalities after the Nittany Lions’ third home football game, to talk about how the new traffic strategies have gone.