Osagie vigil and march held, the night before mental health forum

At the Allen Street gate, for Osaze Osagie, the autistic man shot and killed by State College Police during a mental health check, in March. The crowd marched and chanted to the MLK Plaza off of Fraser street, protesting against Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna’s decision not to punish the officer who shot Osagie. Folks at today’s march say they want to see change in the county’s mental health laws.

“There should not be officers with guns coming to a mental health warrant,” Yum Yum, Abdul-Cunningham, Osagie’s friend, said.

Centre County Commissioners are holding a mental health forum Thursday night at the Centre County Courthouse at 6:30.



Commissioners will answer questions from the community about mental health laws and listen to any suggestions about improving mental health help in the county.