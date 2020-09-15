‘Operation Our Town’ hosts 8th annual golf tournament

ALTOONA, Pa. — A non-profit organization that works to protect our community’s neighborhoods from drugs and crimes known as “Operation Our Town” is hosting their 8th annual golf tournament. The event kicked off early this morning and is raising to protect the community.

The first t-time was around eight this morning and the next round was at 1pm. There are also some putting contests throughout the day. Breakfast and lunch is being provided by Sheetz.

We caught up with a board member for operation our town and he says an organization like this is crucial for our community. “Operation Our Town is very crucial – I mean I’ve been in law enforcement for close to 40 years and I’ve never seen anything like this we cut down on the crime cut down on the drug abuse obviously with the drug problem its a three tier it’s a prevention, treatment and law enforcement and not one is more important than the other,” says Randy Feathers, a board member for Operation Our Town.



Randy says they dropped a few things this year due to the pandemic and sponsors are down as well – but he says the money raised this year is close to last year and he says they have the community to thank.