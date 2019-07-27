One man dead after officer involved shooting in Roaring Spring

An officer involved shooting late Friday afternoon in Roaring Spring left one man dead.

The True Value parking lot in Roaring Spring is clear now, but was taped off during an investigation that went on for hours, following an officer involved shooting.

Blair County 911 got several calls shortly after 4, about a man approaching people at the Dollar General store, according to State Police. They say the callers said the man was acting strange. That’s when local police were sent.

“When the officer arrived on scene, he did make contact with the subject,” Christopher Fox, Trooper for Pennsylvania State Police, said. “Upon making contact with the subject, a gun was used produced by the officer and lethal force was used and the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

State Police Trooper Christopher Fox, says the male suspect pulled out a gun.



“The action of the individual caused the officer to draw his duty weapon and use deadly force,” Trooper Fox, said.

The Blair County Coroner, the ambulance, state police, and Martinsburg police all converged on the true value parking lot, where the man was shot.

Police are still investigating and are looking for any information people who were in the area, may have.

“If anybody had seen anything that didn’t report it to the police that they contact State Police in Hollidaysburg, and we will get in touch with them so that they can be interviewed for the information,” Trooper Fox, said.

Traffic was shut down on Woodbury Pike for hours, as officers were investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for noon Saturday at the ForensicDx in Windbur. State police they will release more information on the man and how the situation escalated after those results are released.