News laws in 2020

A new year means new laws are in effect in Pennsylvania.

The year 2020 will bring new laws to the commonwealth like Sunday hunting bill.

Three hunting days will be added throughout the year, one in archery deer season, one in rifle deer season and the last one will be decided by the game commission.

Amanda Witherite from Pennsylvania furnace likes the new law, because she hunts, but says it will impact her horse riding.

“It’s taking a day away that is normally free for us to do something in the woods and now we have to kind of plan around that,” Witherite, said.

That takes effect, February 25th.

Starting January 26th, another law gives funding for online training for fire volunteer fire companies.



“One of the hardest things we’re having within the volunteer groups, is being able to get those individuals to be able to volunteer and get the training in. By allowing this online class, it’s going to open up, we’re hoping, to get more people involved in our volunteer groups,” Scott Conklin, Representative for the 77th District, said.

Other notable laws include the age increase to buy tobacco or e-cigarette products you now have to be 21 to buy them.

Plus, voter registration will now close 15 days before an election, instead of 30 days.

That will start with April’s primary.