ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona train station is welcoming a new sandwich shop to their facility. Prophet’s Melt Shop will serve gourmet grilled cheese using local, quality ingredients.
We caught up with the owner of the shop, Evan Kephart about his new business, and he says the pandemic helped him have the resources to start this new adventure.
Evan says he’s always wanted to own a restaurant of his own. The grand opening is set for October 17th.
New sandwich shop coming to Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona train station is welcoming a new sandwich shop to their facility. Prophet’s Melt Shop will serve gourmet grilled cheese using local, quality ingredients.