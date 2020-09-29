New sandwich shop coming to Altoona

Lily, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tomorrow is National Alpaca Farm Day - and Lily Mountain Alpacas in --Cambria County is having a free open house for families to come check out. The public is welcome to come out and learn all about alpacas - and the way they are taken care of. It's all part of the farm's education and agro-tourism mission. Treats are going to be available - and there's even going to be an alpaca selfie booth!

The owner of the farm says they have 26 alpacas -- and each of them have their own unique personalities. She says this is a great way for kids to learn something new, all while having fun. "Have fun! You kind of learn and then things come to mind and you start to see things and you ask questions that's how you learn - a lot of times especially young people they're learning things and they don't realize it they're seeing things and observing different personalities it's fun and it's educational," says, Lily Mountain Alpaca owner, Tammy Crum.