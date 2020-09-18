New owners for ‘Texas Dogs’ downtown Altoona location

ALTOONA, Pa. — A long standing Altoona staple is under new ownership – but still plans to keep old traditions alive. Texas Hot Dogs located on Goods Lane recently purchased the Texas Hot Dog location downtown as well. While it may be under new ownership, one thing has stayed the same -the iconic hot dogs. Texas Hot Dogs have been around for 100 years, and is a staple for many Altoona natives. Recently on September 1st – the downtown location was purchased by the Lamont family – who owns the restaurant on 58th street. The family is going on four generations – and the owner Tony tells me he wanted to keep the business in the family. “I enjoy the people I work with and the customers it’s just something I’m used to and I like…I don’t know what else I’d do anymore you know, it’s part of me,” says Texas Hot Dogs owner, Tony Lamont.



Tony says there won’t be many changes to the downtown location – they plan to keep things consistent to the way they are at the 58th street location including the sauce. He says the staple that everyone knows them for is two dog with everything and a side of chocolate milk.