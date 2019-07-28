New information on the man shot and killed by police in Roaring Spring

On Saturday, State Police identified the man shot and killed by a police officer in Roaring Spring on Friday, as 49 year-old Todd Mesner from Three Springs, Huntingdon County.

Mesner pointed a gun towards a local police officer and was then shot by the officer the True Value parking lot, shortly after four o’ clock Friday.

On Saturday, State Police identified the man as 49-year-old Todd Mesner from Three Springs, Huntingdon County. They say he was shot and killed by a local officer at the Roaring Spring True Value parking lot, after pulling out a gun. The police officer was sent to Dollar General shortly after four o’ clock Friday, following several calls about a man approaching people at the store, acting strangely.

People who live in an apartment complex across the street from True Value say they were shocked to hear gun shots.

Locals say they were shocked to hear there was a shooting in Roaring Spring Friday afternoon.

“That is something that doesn’t happen around here. It’s a nice community to live in,” Lorraine Earon, from Martinsburg, said.

“We’ve never heard too much about anything really happening in Roaring Spring,” Terry Chalfrant from Everett, said.

They say this is a sign that in 2019, anything can happen, even in a small rural town like Roaring Spring.

“In today’s age, you need to be aware, always be aware of your surroundings, wherever you’re at,” Earon said.

“It’s getting kinda’ bad as opposed to what it was even 15 years ago when we moved to this area.,” Chalfant, said. “You didn’t hear about all this, even in Altoona.”

An autopsy was performed on the man Saturday afternoon at ForensicDx in Windber.



The Blair County Coroner on call, says the results may not be released for a month.