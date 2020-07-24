New Centre Co. brewery blends hops with history

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY (WTAJ) – One of the newest breweries to hit Central Pennsylvania is also one of the biggest. Axemann Brewery is a massive, two-level, indoor/outdoor tap room. It features a 30-barrel brewing system, all housed inside a once booming manufacturing building. A lot of their beer pays homage to the historic former metal factory they now brew in.

“We’re trying to retain some of the history of this facility or this area so I think all of our beers have some type of relationship in one way or another.” brewery owner Rod Stahl told us. That includes different items that Rod had placed inside the surface of the bar at Axemann Brewery.

Axemann’s “Hop Alloy IPA” pays homage to the old metal manufacturing facility that used to be in the brewery’s building.

You’ll also notice that the brewery is very wide open. You can sit upstairs or downstairs, inside or outside, with plenty of room to social distance if need be. “We have some very large open corridors that allow back n forth to their table when they come in,” Stahl said. “We have (these) 14 garage doors in the facility here so when they’re open, which this time of year they’re open all the time, it really gives you an open air feel even when you’re inside.”

Axemann Brewery is open Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 10 pm.