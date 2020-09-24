Memorial 5K race raises funds for scholarships and suicide prevention in honor of Tyrone man

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend a memorial 5K race will be held in Tyrone to raise funds for scholarships and to raise awareness for suicide prevention. It’s all to honor Adam Zook, a Tyrone man who took his own life in 2019 just before his senior year of college at Slippery Rock University.

Adam had a passion for running and was involved in cross-country and track while at Tyrone high school. He also had a passion for storytelling , and interned with the Tyrone Eagle Eye Newspaper – and was set to be editor in chief for Slippery Rock’s campus newspaper, “The Rocket.”

We sat down with Adam’s brother, Hayden – who helped create the memorial run in his brother’s honor, he says the goal is to help people who may be struggling. “We really just want to walk for people, run for people that are struggling – maybe people that don’t always say that they’re struggling either – it might be people in our immediate family, it might be people at work it might be a close friend but we really want to bring awareness to mental health and to suicide prevention month,” says Adam’s brother, Hayden Zook.

The 5K race is this Saturday at Reservoir Park in Tyrone. Hayden says the memorial was able to provide two $300 scholarships to students at Tyrone High School – he says this is the first year for the race and they only plan to grow, and help spread awareness in honor of his brother Adam.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. Call 1-800-273-8255.

For more information on how you can donate to the Adam Zook Memorial Fund click here.