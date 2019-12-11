Man faces assault charges

A Bedford County man is facing charges after police say he flashed a gun at a woman outside her home.

According to police, the woman saw 30-year-old John Kight from New Paris sitting in his car across from her home on Main Street in Manns Choice Borough. This was just before 9 p-m on December first.

Police say Kight was highly intoxicated and started yelling at the woman before grabbing what they believe to be a firearm.

Kight is also accused of acting like he was loading the gun. He now faces charges including simple assault.