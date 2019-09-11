Local veterans welcome Vice President Pence to Johnstown

Vice President Mike Pence flew into the Pennsylvania National Guard Aviation Support facility, in Johnstown Wednesday morning before attending the ceremony in Shanksville.

He was welcomed by local veterans and some of his family.

Army veterans say moments like meeting the Vice President Wednesday morning make you proud of your job and our country.

“He’s a lot different than I expected, he’s very down to Earth and he doesn’t put himself at a higher standard than anybody else, I mean he was willing to take selfies and shake everybody’s hand and he’s very nice, him and his wife,” Jamie Francis, Sgt. with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, said.