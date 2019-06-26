Local law enforcement holds “Cruisers for Kids” event

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today local law enforcement in Blair county held “cruisers for kids” at Texas Roadhouse in Altoona.

It was a time where children could come meet local officers, see their cruisers and get finger printed.

“It basically shows kids that cops aren’t scary, they’re here to help, ” said sheriff Gilbert: Duncansville

“Making sure that we interact with the children well, we want to make sure that they’re used to a setup like this where they can come and speak to us in a calmer setting where we can build that repoire with them at a younger age,” said James Ott: Blair county sheriff.

Children and adults also were able to ask policemen questions and get pamphlets on topics like gun safety, drug abuse, and texting.

