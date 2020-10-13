Local donation drive supports troops overseas

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two local women are working as a team to give back to our troops. It’s all part of the Military Restock Program – which encourages the community to drop off supplies and items that will be sent overseas. There are over ten businesses that are participating by holding drop off boxes for people to donate their items. Items will be sent to 17 troops who are currently serving in Kuwait.

The women behind the program say it’s all about boosting their morale and making them feel at home while away from home.

“So many people are willing to give right now and if we can make that happen – then we’re going to do it,” says Creator of the Military Restock Project, Jen McMullen. “This community has really given and stepped up there is so much love in this community it just makes you feel so good to be part of it – I love the people here.”

“I hope they feel seen you know a lot of times when they’re deployed you know the only people that see them is their family – you know seen by a community that’s supporting them and what’s them to have something that feels good, feels normal,” says Andrea Speck, Creator of the Military Restock Project. “In huntingdon county we do we love our military and we love our veterans and you know as long as you just feel seen that’s all we really want.”

Businesses Accepting Donations:

Price Motor Sales in Cassville

Community State Bank (Huntingdon & Orbisonia Offices)

Cassville Country Store

MCS

True Value in Orbisonia

Jenkies Joint in Orbisonia

Northside Restaurant in Mt. Union

Reklaimed Vines in Huntingdon

Mt. Union Beverage

Supplies Needed Include:

Nuts, Beef Jerky, Peanut Butter, Granola Bars, Dehydrated Fruits, and Protein Powder/Bars

Bug Spray, Foot Powder, Razors, Shaving Cream, After Shave, Deodorant, Soap

Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Wipes, Pain Relievers

Donations will be collected on October 26th