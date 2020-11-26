Local Church Hosts FREE Community-wide Thanksgiving Meal

HOWARD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and people have different ways for getting their turkeys and preparing them. Some folks go straight to the grocery store to get deals per pound, others order from restaurants and heat and serve the meal later, and another option — supporting local farmers who raise turkeys from start to finish.

Our Morgan Koziar went behind the scenes at Pole Cat Hallow Farm in Howard to see how they raise their poultry and get them ready for the big day.