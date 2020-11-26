Local Church Hosts FREE Community-wide Thanksgiving Meal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving looks a lot different for many people this year, but one local church is not letting the pandemic or lack of gathering get in the way. Champion Life Church in Altoona is making sure everyone has a warm turkey meal on Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving day at noon, take-out meals will be available for pick-up at the church. The meals are free, and complete with Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing balls, vegetables, rolls and pumpkin pie. The associate pastor of Champion Life, Devin Spradling says the goal is to love people and to serve people on this day. The church has been hosting this city-wide Thanksgiving meal for 12 years, and they did not plan on stopping. Champion Life Church is located at 1314 12th St. in Altoona.