Libertarian Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen Visits Centre County

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the November election closing in, a presidential candidate stopped in our region over the weekend. Libertarian nominee Dr. Jo Jorgensen spoke to a crowd of about 100 people in Port Matilda, Centre county.

Jorgensen is a senior lecturer of psychology at Clemson University–and is the first women to lead the libertarian party’s presidential ticket.



Her goals are to get on the ballot in all 50 states– and work to take away some of the government’s power.

“People feel like they’ve lost control, with the virus, they’re basically put under house arrest, they’re not allowed to go to their jobs, then they lose their job, or they can’t pay their mortgage. They’re not really sure what’s happening with the country, but they just know that something is going wrong, and they want an alternative,” Jorgensen said. Jorgensen’s campaign will be in Harrisburg today, and plans to visit 20 cities over the next 16 days.