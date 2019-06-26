Kids day at the Boalsburg Farmers Market

BOALSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today was kids day at the farmers market in Boalsburg.

Several vendors were present selling everything from herbs, vegetables, and berries.

Mark macdonald and his wife own bee tree berry farm in zion pa, and say they love attending farmers markets.

One of the products their most proud of this year, is their rasberries.

“Rasberry season this year was wonderful we had timely rains, not too much, never kept anyone out of the fields and our berries got a nice size and flavor to them,” said Mark MacDonald: Bee Tree Berry Farm.

The Boalsburg farmers market is currently open every Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m.