Johnstown Medical Facility Handing Out Free Face Masks

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A medical facility in Johnstown is handing out free masks!

Richland Family Health Center is looking to keep the community safe and give people access to masks. Today was the third mask drive that’s been done by health center. Today they gave out around 20,000 masks. If you missed out on the opportunity to get some masks today – they are having a giveaway tomorrow too. To get your masks, all you have to do is drive up to the tent in the parking lot, and you’ll receive a bag with 5 masks with information on the services that the health center provides.

They say right now is a crucial time to protect people in the community. “If you have a hard time getting a mask and you struggle with that type of uh finding them or the cost of them were giving them away for free so we can actually support the public health aspect of the pandemic and to make sure that we as a whole are staying healthy and safe,” says William Kurtycz, CEO, Richland/Bedford/Hyndman Family Health Center. The center says this is all in effort to keep everyone healthy.

Again – free masks will be given at the Richland Family Health Center tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The facility is located at 214 College Park Plaza in Johnstown.