Johnstown Brothers Selling ‘Voodoo Water’ so Kids in need can enjoy Halloween

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two brothers in Hornerstown are selling ‘Voodoo Water’ to make sure every kid in their community can enjoy Halloween. Little Miguel and Jose Otero have been busy working with their water stand. This isn’t their first time running a water stand business together, but this month their selling Voodoo Water, which is just regular water – that has a fun themed name in the month of October!



Their father, Jose Luis Otero is a local entrepreneur coach who is teaching his boys about the fundamentals of running a business. The money raised will be used to purchase costumes and candy for kids that can’t afford any. The boys say they think everybody should be able to have fun on Halloween. “The money we earn we were going to give for the poor and for people that can’t afford costumes for the costume contest,” says Jose Otero.

“I work with the kids to be able to understand the value of money and what it can actually do, it brings you opportunity not necessarily happiness so while helping them understand how to open a business you actually have to teach them how to maintain that business so they can go back to having fun and giving to the community,” Jose Otero.



The boys’ father, Jose Luis Otero is good friends with Calvin Anderson who recently opened up his own barbershop in Hornerstown. Calvin is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Friday October 30th at 500 Messenger Street from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The event will feature a costume contest and a contest for the best decorated trunk. Calvin has a mission to help kids in the community, and is known to cut hair for kids who can’t afford it – so he’s taking things further and wants to make sure every kid has the opportunity to dress up and enjoy some candy! So, the Otero boys are teaming together to help Calvin out by selling Voodoo water!