Johnstown-Army veterans react to meeting Vice President Pence

Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the Pennsylvania National Guard Aviation Support Facility in Johnstown this morning, ahead of today’s 9/11 memorial remembrance ceremony in Shanksville.

Around 30 local veterans, both from the Navy and Army, and family members of Vice President Pence were at the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility to meet the V.P. when he arrived at 8:15 Wednesday morning.

“Regardless of your political views, it’s our government and down the lines I can tell my kids I got to meet the Vice President, so it is pretty awesome to be there and see him and take a selfie with the Vice President,” Barbara Strotman, Sgt. with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, said.