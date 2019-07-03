High school staff, community members work to remove “low performing school” designation

When the Southern Huntingdon County School District found out the Southern Huntingdon County High School was failing to meet certain standards, school administrators and parents decided to work together to find a solution.

Jamie Parsons’ daughter goes to Southern Huntingdon County High School. She represents parents on a steering committee of school staff, a student, and community members that brainstormed how to help their high school students in Math and English. The Pennsylvania Department of Education reports that only 39% of “economically disadvantaged” high school students were meeting the math requirements. Only 23% were meeting the English requirements. Parsons says the committee agrees teachers and school staff need to talk to students more one on one about their studies and their future.

“If the students feel that the teachers care, their faculty administrators care, they put more effort into what their schoolwork and tests are going to be,” Parsons, said.

Dwayne Northcraft, Superintendent for the Southern Huntingdon School District says they know they need to do a better job of making sure the curriculum is meeting state standards. The district is also listening to what students said in the survey.

“Students reported that the length of written composition is not very long and the length of the papers probably should increase,” Superintendent Northcraft, said.

Parsons says their steering committee was very productive and she’s confident their improvement plan they committee sent to the state Department of Education will be approved. “It was good to meet with them and see their insight on different things and a lot of the times it was the same and sometimes we would bring up something and it was like oh it shouldn’t be that way, how do we fix this?,” Parsons, said.



