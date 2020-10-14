Halloween Attraction in Munson Offers spooky fun for all ages!

MUNSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huckleberry Halloween in Munson is offering some spooky fun for all ages.

Park Lauffer started creating Halloween sets when he was ten years old, and his passion to create a full blown Halloween display grew from there. There are several displays and scenes that visitors can experience like the Western town general store, the biohazard zone, an alien landing, voodoo trail, and clown house! Every corner that you turn there is something new to experience.

Gared Dixon works as a tour guide at Huckleberry Halloween. He’s also Park’s best friend! He enjoys taking groups of people on the spooky adventure and making sure they get the most out of their business.

There is something for everyone at Huckleberry Halloween – they operate from Wednesdays-Sunday nights. The level of intensity changes depending on the night that you decide to visit. Wednesdays and Sundays are their regular nights where you can enjoy what is on display. Thursday and Saturday nights are known as their ‘haunted nights.’ There are live actors that will be sure to serve you some scares! And Friday nights are their trick-or-treat nights where the scaring is toned down – and candy and snacks are handed out to the kiddos!

Huckleberry Halloween is located at