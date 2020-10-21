Do you like a good scare? Get your fill at the Bricktown Horrorween Haunted House

MT. UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bricktown Horrorween Haunted House is back this year and bigger and better than ever before. The attraction has been working to build new sets and create new scenes for guests to enjoy. George Sarra, the Curator of the museum says the Bricktown Museum puts this event on as a way to bring in some money as they run on a volunteer basis as a non-profit. The museum works to preserve Mt. Union’s deep rooted railroad history and what it did for their local economy throughout the years.

Shelby loves working as a live actor at the attraction. This year, she’s taking on the role of Nurse Ima Getchu. Shelby loves getting into character and scaring folks that come through the attraction. “Any excuse to get a new pair of boots!” says Shelby.

The Bricktown Museum just celebrated its third year of being in their new building. They’ve been scaring folks in their haunt for three years as well.

If you’d like to make your way out to the Bricktown Horrorween Haunted House – they are located at 300 West Small Street in Mt. Union. Hours are 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. If you consider yourself a ‘scardy cat’ you can still enjoy the attraction from a behind the scenes look without the live actors on Saturdays at 3 p.m.