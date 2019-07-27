Free tours at Centre County Farmland Tours

Ten farms spread from Port Matilda all the way up through Aaronsburg will be available for tours, time to meet the farmers and animals and opportunities to buy local fresh produce.



The Centre County farmland trust, host of the farm tour, says it’s important to support our local farmers.

“The more local you can be with your food purchases and choices, number one the fresher your food is going to be, it’s going to taste so much better, but also you’re really cutting down on your environmental footprint,” Jennifer Shuey, President for the Centre County Farmland Trust, said.

The farm tour includes three Amish farms and a cheese cave. The farm tour takes place from 10am to 4pm Saturday.